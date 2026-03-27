Inter Miami CF Launches Second Edition of Summer Camps
Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Following the success of its inaugural edition, Inter Miami CF is proud to announce the return of its official Summer Camps, kicking off this June. Boys and girls ages 6 to 16 are invited to take part in an immersive development experience led by certified Inter Miami CF coaches and grounded in the Freedom to Dream values that define our Club.
For full details and pricing, visit intermiamicfcamps.com. Secure your spot today and be part of the dream!
Running from June 8 through July 31, the five-day, co-ed camps will take place across multiple locations in Florida, including the Club's state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center. Each week-long session offers 20 hours of elite-level training for both field players and goalkeepers, all guided by the official Inter Miami methodology that shapes the Club's distinctive style of play.
The impact of the program was evident in its first year, with nine camp participants earning invitations to join the Inter Miami CF Academy-demonstrating a clear pathway for young talent to reach the next level.
This summer presents a new opportunity for aspiring players to develop their skills, compete, and showcase their potential within a professional environment.
Inter Miami CF Camps Dates and Location:
Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: June 8-12, 2026
Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: June 15-19, 2026
Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: June 22-26, 2026
Inter Miami Fort Lauderdale: June 26-July 3, 2025
Inter Miami Naples: July 6-10, 2026
Inter Miami CF South Miami: July 13-17, 2026
Inter Miami CF Aventura: July 20-24, 2026
Inter Miami CF Palm Beach: July 27-31, 2026
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