Real Salt Lake Loan FW Marcos Zambrano to New England Revolution

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has loaned forward Marcos Zambrano to New England Revolution for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season in exchange for New England's 2027 third-round MLS SuperDraft pick. The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Primary Transfer Window.

Zambrano, 21, departs the Wasatch Front for the Northeast after arriving at the Claret-and-Cobalt nearly eight months ago during the 2025 summer transfer window from Portuguese side Guimarãs B. Since his arrival, Zambrano has played a significant role in the Real Monarchs' MLS NEXT Pro attack, appearing in 13 matches across all competitions for Real Monarchs. The U.S. Youth international striker has logged eight goals, three of which have come in the early stages of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Internationally representing the Stars-and-Stripes, Zambrano joined RSL Homegrown sensation Zavier Gozo in Rancagua, Chile to participate in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup last fall. Appearing in all five matches for the United States in its Quarterfinal run, Zambrano logged one goal on the world's largest stage.

Real Salt Lake next hosts long-time rival Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 4, at America First Field after this week's FIFA International break. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm MT, with tickets available.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.