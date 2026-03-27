Inter Miami CF Unveils Leo Messi Stand at Nu Stadium

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor.

Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present. From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch. Recognizing someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realizing you are witnessing something unique.

We present to you: the Leo Messi Stand at Nu Stadium!

Messi initially arrived in South Florida in the summer of 2023, kickstarting an era of success for the Club. He was key in captaining Inter Miami to its historic first four trophies by winning the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield, the 2025 Eastern Conference title and the 2025 MLS Cup. In terms of individual accolades, Messi has continued setting the standard since his arrival in MLS, including winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) and being named Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player both in 2024 and 2025 to become the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.

Notably, he has also established himself as Inter Miami's all-time leader both in goals and assists, tallying 82 goals and 53 assists in 94 appearances across all competitions to date.

The 38-year-old Rosario, Argentina, native is the most decorated player of all time, having won a total 46 team trophies to this point in his career. In addition to the historic titles won at Inter Miami, Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, an Olympic gold medal, three FIFA Club World Cups, 10 La Liga titles, two Ligue 1 titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and one Trophée des Champions. On the international stage, Messi guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown, and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

Messi's list of personal accolades, meanwhile, includes a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, three The Best FIFA Men's Player awards and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls - making him the only player to win the award twice.

As the MLS Cup Champions gear up for our historic opener at Nu Stadium on April 4, Inter Miami is thrilled to announce that the East Stand at our new state-of-the-art home will be dedicated to the best player in history.

Spanning from sections 117-121 in the Lower Bowl and 217 - 223 in the Upper Bowl, the Leo Messi Stand is incorporated into Nu Stadium's unified seating bowl, guaranteeing fans a unique experience with the best views of the action while enhancing crowd energy to create the best atmosphere in the league.

Fans within the Leo Messi Stands will receive surprise and delight moments as part of the experience in this special and historic section.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026

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