FC Cincinnati Academy Kickoff 2026 Generation adidas Cup Group Play

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The FC Cincinnati Academy will kickoff their 2026 Generation adidas Cup campaign Friday morning at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The U15s face CT United FC at 9 a.m. ET to get things started for the Young Garys while the U16s slot into the afternoon window taking on Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Today's matches are the first of three group stage fixtures coming over the course of the next three days for each age group. Fans of the Young Garys can follow along with all of the Generation adidas Cup action through the club's official social media channels (@FCCincyAcademy | X and Instagram) and through the FC Cincinnati Academy website.

Match information, including scores and in-game updates, for all of this weekend's group stage games will be updated below.

Friday, March 26 - Matchday 1 (Group Stage)

U15s vs CT United FC (9 a.m. ET)

U16s vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, March 27 - Matchday 2 (Group Stage)

U15s vs Nashville SC (9 a.m. ET)

U16s vs FC Dallas (4:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday, March 28 - Matchday 3 (Group Stage)

U15s vs Seongnam FC (9:30 a.m. ET)

U16s vs Nagoya Grampus (5 p.m. ET)

To be determined (Knockout Stage/Showcase)







Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026

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