Colorado Rapids Acquire Winger Georgi Minoungou from Seattle Sounders FC

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired winger Georgi Minoungou from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split between the 2026 and 2027 seasons ($1,000,000 in 2026 and $1,000,000 in 2027). The transaction was completed prior to the close of the MLS Primary Transfer Window. Seattle may retain a sell-on percentage.

"We are excited to welcome Georgi to the club," said Colorado Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's an explosive winger who brings the ability to consistently win 1v1 situations. There are few players like him in MLS, and we believe he's a strong fit for how we want to play."

Minoungou, 23, has spent the last two seasons with Seattle, making 34 appearances across all competitions, including MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and Leagues Cup. In that time, the forward has logged three goals and seven assists in 1,824 minutes of play. Minoungou played a role in Seattle's Leagues Cup 2025 championship campaign, featuring in three matches and recording a goal and an assist.

"Georgi is an exciting addition for us as we continue to build around our group to compete across multiple competitions," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "He brings speed, attacking intent and the ability to stretch defenses, which is critical in how we want to play. His willingness to take players on and create in wide areas will add another dimension to our attack, and we're looking forward to integrating him into the squad."

A native of Batiebly-Douibly, Ivory Coast, spent time developing with Seattle MLS NEXT Pro side, Tacoma Defiance, after arriving on loan from MFK Vyškov of the Czech National Football League, ahead of the 2022 season. He made an immediate impact in MLS NEXT Pro, registering two goals and four assists across 18 appearances in his debut campaign. Over the course of three seasons with the Defiance, he made 43 total appearances and logged three goals and nine assists with 2,511 minutes.

Following a permanent move in 2023, he featured in 24 matches, including 13 starts, contributing three assists. His progression has continued this season with two goals and three assists in 16 appearances (13 starts).

Internationally, Minoungou is a current member of the Brukina Faso National Team, having received his first senior team call up in September of 2025. He made his debut on September 5 as a substitute against Djibouti in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. He has scored two goals with Burkina Faso. Previously, Minoungou had made appearances for the Ivory Coast U-20 National Team.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire winger Georgi Minoungou from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM), split between the 2026 and 2027 seasons ($1,000,000 in 2026 and $1,000,000 in 2027).

Georgi Minoungou

Pronunciation: GEE-or-gee Min-oon-goo

Position: Winger

Height: 5-10

Weight: 155

Date of birth: July 25, 2002

Birthplace: Batiébly-Kouibly, Côte d'Ivoire

Acquisition date: March 27, 2026







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