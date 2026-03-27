Colombian Forward Santiago Moreno Joins FC Dallas on Loan Through 2026 MLS Season

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired forward Santiago Moreno on loan from Brazilian side Fluminense FC through the end of the 2026 MLS season, with a club option for a permanent transfer. Moreno will occupy a Designated Player roster spot and holds a U.S. green card, meaning he will not occupy an international slot.

In order to ascend to the top of Major League Soccer's waiver order and complete the Moreno transaction, Dallas traded $75,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union. The move is pending receipt of Moreno's International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are excited to bring Santi Moreno to FC Dallas," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "He has consistently delivered goals and assists in MLS. We believe he is a strong fit for our group and an important addition as we continue to build our attack for the rest of the season."

Moreno joined Fluminense in Aug. 2025, where he made eight appearances and recorded one assist across all competitions. Prior to joining the Brazilian club, the forward spent four seasons with the Portland Timbers after signing in July 2021. With Portland, Moreno made 131 appearances, recording 20 goals and 40 assists. He set career highs in goals (seven) and appearances (34) in 2022. In 2025, Moreno scored a game-winning bicycle kick that was named AT&T Goal of the Matchday for Matchday 12.

The Santiago de Cali, Colombia, native began his professional career with América de Cali in 2019. Moreno made his debut in the 2019 Copa Colombia on March 13 against Deportivo Pasto. Across two seasons with the club, he recorded 57 appearances, 11 goals and seven assists in all competitions. Moreno also scored in the first leg of the Liga BetPlay Dimayor final, helping América de Cali secure the league title on Dec. 27, 2020.

Internationally, Moreno has made two appearances for the Colombia men's national team. He made his senior debut on Nov. 20, 2022, in a 2-0 win against Paraguay.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Santiago Moreno

Pronunciation: san-TEE-ah-goh mor-eh-no

Connect with Moreno: Instagram

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: April 21, 2000 (25)

Birthplace: Cali, Colombia

Nationality: Colombian

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Last Club: Fluminense FC

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires Colombian forward Santiago Moreno on loan from Fluminense FC through the 2026 MLS season with a purchase option and trades $75,000 in 2026 GAM and $50,000 in conditional GAM to the Philadelphia Union to move up the waiver order.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026

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