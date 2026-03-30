Real Salt Lake Midfielder Emeka Eneli Undergoes Successful Arthroscopic Surgery

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that veteran midfielder Emeka Eneli has undergone a successful arthroscopic knee debridement procedure to address a patella condition that has plagued the fourth-year midfielder throughout 2026.

Following his successful procedure, performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dain Allred of Intermountain Health at the Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Eneli has begun the rehabilitation process. His return to play timeline and prognosis will be determined by his ongoing response to that process.

Since arriving at Real Salt Lake in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Cornell University, Eneli has made 68 appearances for RSL, scoring once in the 2024 playoffs at Minnesota. Eneli, who has earned two caps with the U.S. National Team in January, 2025, was named by his locker room peers as the Club's 2024 Most Valuable Player, a season that saw him become the youngest to wear the Captain's armband in RSL's 22-year history.

Real Salt Lake now returns from the recent FIFA international break to host long-time rivals Sporting Kansas City this Saturday at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, April 4, 2026, the game available via Apple TV and KSL Radio.







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