Etihad Player of the Month: Nicolás Fernández Mercau Lands March Award

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC is pleased to announce that Nicolás Fernández Mercau has been named the Etihad Player of the Month for March.

The 26-year-old has been at the heart of New York City FC's exciting start to the campaign, stepping up in a new role in the absence of Alonso Martínez.

Scoring five goals in his first five appearances of the season, he became the first player in New York City FC history to do so.

March proved particularly fruitful for the former Elche CF playmaker, who recorded four goals and one assist.

He began his run of form in emphatic fashion during the Club's 2026 home opener against Orlando City SC, notching a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win.

He followed that performance with a well-taken brace against the Colorado Rapids, securing a 3-1 win for his team.

Perhaps his finest moment came in the final game of the month against Inter Miami CF, when a brilliant free kick clipped the underside of the bar to draw New York City FC level in the first half.

While that game ultimately ended in a narrow defeat, Fernández Mercau's individual performances throughout the month left little doubt about his importance to the team, making him a deserving recipient of March's Player of the Month honors.







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