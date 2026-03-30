Major League Soccer Announces Collaboration with DataGrail to Power AI-Driven Data Privacy and Governance Across the League and Club Partners

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a multi-year collaboration with DataGrail, the agentic data privacy platform, to power a unified, AI-driven privacy management and data governance program across the league's central operations and participating clubs. As part of a broader league-wide initiative which is kicking off in 2026, MLS is requiring all clubs to implement a formal privacy management platform, with 23 clubs onboarding to the DataGrail platform throughout the year and the remaining clubs utilizing approved third-party solutions.

By combining forces with DataGrail, MLS will implement a centralized solution to automate critical privacy workflows, continuously discover and manage personal data across its Fan Genome 360 intelligence platform, streamline compliance processes, and deliver a more transparent and personalized consent experience for fans. As MLS continues to experience unprecedented momentum and growth both on and off the pitch, this strategic alliance marks a significant unified privacy platform deployment in professional sports and reinforces MLS' leadership in technology and innovation across global soccer.

"We're in one of the most important moments in the evolution of global soccer, where data, AI, and fan engagement are becoming deeply interconnected, "said John Sullivan, MLS Chief Information Officer. "Our collaboration with DataGrail allows us to modernize how we manage and protect fan data by leveraging AI-driven automation and continuous data intelligence. Just as importantly, it establishes a scalable governance model - empowering clubs to operate independently while giving the league centralized visibility and control across a rapidly expanding digital ecosystem."

Designed to advance the league's digital transformation objectives, MLS will leverage DataGrail's agentic data privacy platform to enable automated data mapping and discovery across 2,500 systems, centralized data subject request fulfillment, and verifiable consent management. A valuable strategic move from the league, this collaboration also reflects a coordinated effort across MLS Technology and Legal teams to build a modern, scalable approach to data privacy and governance.

"MLS needed a platform built for the complexity of modern multi-entity organizations. Only DataGrail provides continuous data mapping, complete multi-brand governance, and the scalability to support a world-class privacy program," said Daniel Barber, CEO, DataGrail. "Combined with best-in-class implementation support, we're not just deploying technology - we're helping MLS build a program that strengthens their brand and minimizes risk as their digital footprint grows."

This announcement between MLS and DataGrail comes as the 2026 MLS season is underway and ahead of the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June. Major League Soccer will resume play July 16-17 during the closing week of the tournament, positioning the league at the center of global soccer attention with six matchups airing across Apple TV and FOX.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

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