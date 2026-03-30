Inter Miami CF and Modelo® Launch Multiyear Partnership; Iconic Beer Brand Named the Official Beer of the Club

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today announced a multiyear partnership with Modelo®, naming it the Official Beer of the Club. As part of the agreement, Modelo will also become an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF and a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park, one of the most ambitious sports and entertainment developments currently underway in the United States, anchored by the 26,700-seat Nu Stadium that will serve as the home of Inter Miami CF set to open on April 4, 2026. The partnership brings the #1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales together with one of the fastest-growing clubs in global fútbol, creating a collaboration centered around celebrating fans, culture, and the vibrant spirit of Miami.

Inter Miami CF's partnership with Modelo is set to elevate the fan experience at Nu Stadium, bringing supporters one of the most iconic Mexican beers, long synonymous with fútbol and celebration. Deeply rooted in the culture of the game, Modelo will also host a series of fan-focused events and activations throughout Nu Stadium designed to enhance the matchday experience and create memorable moments for supporters.

Beginning with the opening of Nu Stadium on April 4, Modelo will have a significant presence throughout the venue, including The Longest Bar, the longest stadium bar in Major League Soccer, branded with Modelo signage, spanning 185 feet along the stadium concourse and serving as a central gathering point for fans throughout matches and major events.

"We're thrilled to welcome Modelo as an Official Partner of Inter Miami CF and a Founding Partner of Miami Freedom Park. Their passion for bringing people together through exceptional experiences aligns seamlessly with our ambition to create a destination where fans can celebrate, connect, and create lasting memories," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "Together, we look forward to shaping an environment that truly reflects the energy and spirit of Miami."

"After more than 30 years of involvement in fútbol culture, we're excited to become the Official Beer of Inter Miami CF, where we will help fans celebrate the shared passion and Fighting Spirit that fuel this sport," said Rene Ramos, SVP Brand Activation for Constellation Brands. "We believe match day is best enjoyed with a Modelo in hand surrounded by fellow family, friends and fans, and the new Nu Stadium and featured Modelo Especial branded bar will be the perfect destination to do just that this season."

Modelo will also serve as the presenting partner of Inter Miami's Pub Program and official Post-Match After Parties, extending the matchday experience beyond the stadium and bringing supporters together across South Florida to celebrate the Club. In addition, Modelo will be the entitlement partner of Inter Miami's Hispanic Heritage Month Theme Night on September 20, celebrating the rich cultural diversity that defines Miami and the Club's global fanbase.

As part of the agreement, Modelo will feature prominent signage throughout Nu Stadium, highlighting Modelo Especial as the primary brand while also showcasing its Modelo Chelada and Corona, and Pacífico product lines across select concessions.

The partnership further strengthens the growing portfolio of renowned partners supporting Inter Miami as the Club prepares to begin a new era at Miami Freedom Park.

With Nu Stadium set to open its doors, the heartbeat of Miami comes alive. As Nu Stadium pulses with energy and anticipation, fans can be part of the moment, securing their tickets for Nu Stadium's inaugural season and the April 4 home opener by getting a Season Ticket Membership or single tickets at https://www.intermiamicf.com/tickets/. Visit www.NuStadium.com and follow @nustadium on IG for information about your new home!







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

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