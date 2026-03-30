Sporting KC Weekly

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







After a weekend off during the FIFA international window, Sporting Kansas City will resume the MLS regular season at 3:30 p.m. CT on Saturday against Real Salt Lake at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch live in English and Spanish on Apple TV and the rematch of MLS Cup 2013 will be shown in pub partners across the Sporting Pub Network.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue competing in the 2026 Generation adidas Cup this week at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The U-15's recorded a 2-0 win over Inter Miami CF on Sunday to finish Group G play and will next face FC Barcelona on Tuesday in the Premier bracket. The U-16's, who earned a 1-0 victory over CF Monterrey on Saturday and prevailed in penalties against Atlanta United on Sunday, will take on D.C. United on Tuesday in the Premier bracket. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljic earned his eighth career international cap for the Serbia men's national team last week as a second-half substitute in an international friendly against No. 1 ranked Spain. Serbia will be back in action at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday with a home match against Saudi Arabia at TSC Arena in Backa Topola, Serbia with a live stream available in the U.S. on ViX.

On Tuesday, No Other Pub in the KC Power and Light District will host Soccer in the City watch parties, open to fans of all ages, as eight European teams play for a berth in FIFA World Cup 26. All four matches will kick off at 1:45 p.m. CT and the first 500 fans in attendance will receive Soccer in the City scarves. Visit powerandlightdistrict.com for more information and to reserve a free ticket.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new 18th & Vine Kit as well as the 2026 jersey hook collection which features a scarf, t-shirt, hat, socks and more.

Fans can also receive 20% off tickets at SeatGeek - including Sporting Kansas City matches -- up to a maximum of $25 through Tuesday by using the code SPRING2026 at checkout. Sporting Kansas City's next home match is Saturday, April 11 in a rematch with the San Jose Earthquakes on Sporting Sustainability Night at Sporting Park.

Wednesday is the deadline for high school seniors to apply for The Victory Project Emerging Sports Leaders Scholarship. The Victory Project will award four scholarships in the amount of $5,000 each to provide financial assistance for students with post-secondary education plans at a university, college, trade or vocational school whose lives have been impacted by the sport of soccer. Applicants will be notified of their selection in May.

Sporting Kansas City will learn the club's match-up in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 this Thursday when U.S. Soccer conducts the draw for the Round of 32 and Round of 16 live on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" at 8 a.m. CT. Sporting Kansas City are four-time U.S. Open Cup champions and the club will begin play in this year's U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, April 14 in the Round of 32.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a special one-day camp from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday at Sporting Park (1 Sporting Way) in Kansas City, Kan., for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old. Registration is available online and the $90 fee includes an opportunity to train on the pitch, tour the Sporting KC locker room and take home an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play Austin FC on May 16 at Q2 Stadium in the Texas capital city will open this Friday.

Sporting Kansas City is a Patron Partner for the 2026 Parade of Hearts and this Saturday all 150 "Hearts of Unity" sculptures will be on display during a public exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Overland Park Convention Center (6000 College Blvd.) in Leawood, Kan. Tickets for the "150 United" event are available online.

Sporting Kansas City II will continue the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season against North Texas SC at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are only $10 on SeatGeek and fans can watch the match live on MLSNEXTPro.com or follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.