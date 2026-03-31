LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy will conclude the March international break this week and return to MLS action against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, April 4. The club has a full slate of activities both on and off the field leading up to the match.

On Wednesday, the team will be at Crypto.com Arena for Galaxy Night at the LA Kings game. Thursday will feature media availability following training, while Friday includes the unveiling of a new minipitch in Pico Rivera alongside Landon Donovan.

The week culminates on Saturday as the Galaxy host Minnesota United FC in a match celebrating Landon Donovan. Fans can make it a full day at Dignity Health Sports Park by arriving early for the 18th Annual Easter Egg Hunt, a pregame family-friendly event from 4-5 p.m. at Galaxy Park featuring an egg hunt for children ages 1-10, entertainment, and activities. Tickets can be purchased here.

LA Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena: LA Kings vs St. Louis Blues - April 1, 2026

The LA Galaxy will be in attendance for Galaxy Night at Crypto.com Arena on April 1 when the LA Kings will take on the St. Louis Blues. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.nhl.com/kings/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Landon Donovan Celebration

On Friday, April 3, the LA Galaxy, Landon Donovan and the U.S. Soccer Foundation will unveil a new mini-pitch at Birney Tech Academy of the El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. On Saturday, April 4, the Galaxy will take on Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park where the club will feature a special Landon Donovan celebration, highlighted by the distribution of 15,000 Landon Donovan bobbleheads, including 500 limited-edition American flag bobbleheads, to fans in attendance.

LA Galaxy vs Minnesota United FC - Saturday, April 4

On Saturday, April 4, the LA Galaxy will host Western Conference rival Minnesota United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park. In 17 alltime meetings between the two clubs, the Galaxy hold an 836 record, including a 512 mark at home. During the 2025 season, the sides played to a 2-2 draw in March at Allianz Field in Minnesota, before the Galaxy secured a 2-1 home victory in October, with goals from Matheus Nascimento and Joseph Paintsil. The deadline to apply for singlegame media credentials is Wednesday, April 1. To apply, please visit https://www.lagalaxy.com/credentials.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

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