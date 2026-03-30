LAFC and Modelo© Forge Multi-Year Partnership, Naming Modelo the Official Cerveza of the Club

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Modelo©, naming the #1 beer in the U.S. by dollar sales1, the Official Cerveza of LAFC and the exclusive domestic and import beer partner of the club. Modelo will be woven into the fabric of matchday culture at BMO Stadium, reflecting the shared energy, passion, and pride that defines the beer brand, LAFC and its supporters.

This is not a standard sponsorship. It is a culturally authentic collaboration rooted in a shared commitment to the Los Angeles community and the relentless energy that fills BMO Stadium on matchday. As the "Cerveza for Fútbol," the Modelo brand heritage and values align naturally with the spirit of LAFC: bold, community-driven and built for those who show up with fervor.

"Everything we do at LAFC is rooted in the culture and community that makes this club unlike anything else in football," said LAFC Co-President & Owner Larry Freedman. "Modelo shares that same authenticity - a brand that understands what it means to show up, to celebrate, and to belong. This partnership is a natural extension of the matchday experience we've worked so hard to create."

AN ELEVATED MATCHDAY EXPERIENCE

At the center of the partnership is a reimagined food and beverage experience throughout BMO Stadium. The partnership also includes a comprehensive concourse presence across the stadium's footprint, with Modelo branding integrated throughout new and reimagined concession destinations a premium, immersive environment that honors the authentic matchday culture LAFC fans have built since the club's founding.

"As the Official Cerveza of the Los Angeles Football Club, we're excited to help its passionate fans embrace and celebrate their Fighting Spirit with Modelo," said Rene Ramos, SVP of brand Activation for Constellation brands. "With more than 30 years of being ingrained in fútbol culture, the multi-year partnership between Modelo and LAFC showcases our shared passion for the sport and the communities that live and breathe it."

PARTNERSHIP DETAILS

The multi-year agreement takes effect immediately, with activations having launched at LAFC's first BMO Stadium home match of the 2026 regular season on Saturday, March 7. The partnership establishes Modelo as the exclusive domestic and import beer partner across all club and stadium operations.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

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