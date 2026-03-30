Matt Miazga's Return to the Pitch Brings a Vocal Presence to the Pitch FC Cincinnati Have Missed

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga made his return to the pitch last week for The Orange and Blue. His three appearances were his first of 2026 and his first since an injury sidelined him last September.

The three appearances for the 30-year-old defender all increased his minutes as he looked to build match fitness: first as a sub in an MLS match for 29 minutes, then again as a sub for 45 minutes, before finally making his first start for FCC in 190 days, where he played 65 minutes. Mixed in there was an appearance for FC Cincinnati 2, where Miazga played a half, but that eventual start for the first team marked a more true milestone in his return to action as the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year returned to the starting XI and put his mark on the team.

What Miazga's return instantly highlighted, particularly in the second two of his three appearances this week, was something that had been missing from the field for FCC. A vocal, feisty presence.

"Matt's played in big games, and that helps to understand how to bring composure, how to bring communication. It's still a part of our team that, when he's not on the field...it's lacking," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of Miazga's return to action last week. "We'll continue to try to get guys more and more comfortable with how they communicate and help each other out. But Matt does that in a more natural way."

The presence Miazga brings to the field goes far beyond his ability with the ball. His ability, or role, as a communicator and problem solver in the middle of the field is one that can benefit all of FC Cincinnati's players. So while players like Nick Hagglund, who the head coach highlighted particularly as sharing a similar skillset, are excellent, having more players like him available is a massive added value to the squad.

"Structurally, how he reads the game, he can position guys next to him in a way where they hear him, and the communication is effective," Noonan explained. "That's been a part of our game that's been missing. It was refreshing to see that come back a little bit with his presence. But (also) just the play making in the game, reading the game. I think he anticipates plays very well and defends the box very well. So we saw a lot of the strengths of Matt come out."

With Miazga out of the lineup, FCC have struggled to find that kind of vocal, on-field leader among them. In fairness, leadership as a concept is not in short supply at FC Cincinnati; there are locker room leaders all over the squad. But the specific type of vocal leadership in-match is harder to come by. The combination of leadership, vocal attributes and the confidence to direct teammates is a unique trifecta to hit.

Some have it; the aforementioned Hagglund, for example, has been highlighted as such. But with Miazga out, the team looked to encourage those inside the locker room to step out of their comfort zone and lead in a new way.

"You can ask and ask and ask, but it's got to be something that the players find comfort in or can get uncomfortable figuring out how to do, and not just talking to talk," Noonan explained last week ahead of the match against CF Montréal. "(Figuring out) what you are saying, is there substance with the communication and how that impacts how we attack, how we defend, all those things.

"It's something that we've talked about at length, because it needs to improve within the group, because sometimes it's too quiet - especially when things get tough. Who's there to guide the group? Or a voice or voices that you can lean on to problem solve. To just have the right energy and confidence. I would say it's still something that needs to improve within the group."

One place Noonan says he's seen positive improvements is from a player like Obinna Nwobodo. The Nigerian midfielder is already a team leader in the locker room and has earned his teammates' respect for both his quality and communication style, but has taken strides in using his voice on the field in a more commanding way. Similarly, players like Kévin Denkey and Tom Barlow have added their voices to the mix in a more purposeful way. As a newcomer, Barlow has not hesitated to be vocal on a new team. On the other side of that coin, Denkey, who is now in his second season with the club, has also increased/improved the way he communicates on the pitch.

"In those relationships on the field. It doesn't have to be that everybody hears you all the time, but it has to be that somebody does that is close to you, so the movements are coordinated," Noonan further explained.

Even with Miazga back in the mix, Noonan is looking for his squad to improve across this aspect of the game. But now that he is back, it certainly helps the group perform at a higher level.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

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