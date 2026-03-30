Sporting KC Signs Defender Zorhan Bassong to New Contract

Published on March 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed 26-year-old defender Zorhan Bassong to a new MLS contract through the 2028-2029 season with club options for the 2029-2030 and 2030-2031 seasons.

"We are delighted that Zorhan has made the decision to commit his future to the club and sign a long-term extension," President of Soccer Operations & General Manager David Lee said. "He is an experienced and high-performing player and we believe he is yet to reach his full potential. He has all the attributes we look for in an outside back and is also able to cover multiple positions around the field, while his personality, mentality and presence in the locker room makes him a valuable member of our leadership group."

Bassong, who joined Sporting KC ahead of the 2024 season, has made 51 appearances for the club in all competitions, tallying one goal and four assists while splitting time between left back and central midfield.

The Canadian international is the fourth longest tenured player on the team - behind John Pulskamp (2020), Jake Davis (2021) and Stephen Afrifa (2023) - and was named one of three club captains for the 2026 season by head coach Raphael Wicky alongside Designated Players Dejan Joveljic and Manu Garcia.

Primarily deployed at left back early in his Sporting career, Bassong shifted to central midfield during the latter stages of the 2024 season. Serving as the engine of Sporting's midfield for much of 2025, Bassong scored his first professional goal on the road at FC Cincinnati on April 26, 2025.

Born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, Bassong moved to Belgium at the age of 14 to join Royal Excel Mouscron's academy and continued his development at Belgian giants Anderlecht before beginning his professional career with Lille in France, logging 31 appearances for Lille B.

After a brief stint back in Belgium with Cercle Brugge, Bassong returned to Canada and signed with hometown CF Montreal in 2021. He made 36 appearances for Montreal during a two-year span and was a member of the team that took MLS by storm in 2022 - guiding Montreal to a second-place finish in the East.

Bassong headed back to Europe in 2023 to play for a pair of Romanian clubs - Arges Pitesti and Farul Constanta - before signing for Sporting ahead of the 2024 campaign.

On the international stage, Bassong has earned eight caps for the Canadian National Team and was called in to seven consecutive Canada rosters before missing the most recent squad due to injury as the team prepares for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil this summer. As a youth international, Bassong initially represented Belgium at the U-19 level before switching his allegiance to Canada.

Sporting returns to action this Saturday when the club travels to take on Real Salt Lake at America First Field with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. CT. The Western Conference clash will be broadcast on Apple TV and air on Sports Radio 810 WHB and La Grande 1340 AM.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.