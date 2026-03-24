Sounders FC and Reign FC Announce Long-Term Partnership with Jump to Power Next Generation of Seattle's Soccer Fan Experience

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Jump - a leading unified fan experience and ticketing platform - to power the next generation of fan engagement across both clubs. Beginning in 2027, Jump's technology will support a fully integrated, end-to-end soccer fan experience at Lumen Field.

This partnership represents a significant step forward in the organizations' shared commitment to innovation, fan-centric design and long-term enterprise growth, positioning both clubs at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global sports landscape.

"Our organization has been diligently focused on the fan and creating an incredible experience," said Hugh Weber, President of Business Operations for Seattle's professional soccer clubs. "This partnership is about unlocking more customized connections that reflect what our fans expect and deserve. It's foundational in how we engage with our communities for years to come."

Among the most successful and supported clubs in North American soccer, Sounders FC and Reign FC continue to set the standard for fan engagement, matchday atmosphere and community connection. This next phase builds on that legacy by reimagining how fans interact with the clubs across every touchpoint, from ticket purchase to matchday and beyond.

A UNIFIED, FAN-FIRST EXPERIENCE

At the core of the partnership is a shift toward a fully integrated, direct-to-fan model that is designed to simplify and elevate the fan journey.

With Jump's platform, fans will benefit from:

One login, one wallet and one seamless experience across tickets, memberships and matchday interactions.

Simplified purchasing and transparent pricing, reducing friction at every step.

More personalized engagement, tailored to individual fan preferences and behaviors.

The goal is to create a modern, intuitive platform where every interaction feels intentional, connected and designed around supporters.

BUILDING DIRECT RELATIONSHIPS WITH FANS

The move to a direct-to-fan model reflects a broader transformation across global sports, one centered on deeper relationships, personalization and long-term engagement. Critically, this means there is no middle partner between Sounders FC, Reign FC and their fans. All elements of the ticketing ecosystem are now managed by the clubs.

By owning and strengthening the connection with their fans, Sounders FC and Reign FC will be better positioned to understand and respond to supporter needs in real time and to deliver more relevant and personalized experiences.

In addition, the partnership with Jump allows Seattle's soccer clubs to innovate more quickly across ticketing, memberships and matchday offerings, while also building stronger, more meaningful relationships with their communities.

This approach ensures that future innovations are driven by fans and not constrained by legacy systems.

A PLATFORM FOR LONG-TERM INNOCATION

Beyond ticketing, the partnership establishes a flexible and scalable platform to support continued innovation across the enterprise. Jump's integrated technology - including embedded AI capabilities - enables the clubs to streamline operations, enhance decision-making and unlock new opportunities across fan engagement, marketing and business operations.

"This is not simply a change in technology, it's a strategic evolution in how we operate and grow," said Kaitlin Bailey, Vice President of Business Strategy & Analytics. "We are building an infrastructure that allows us to continuously innovate, adapt and lead in delivering world-class experiences both on and off the pitch for our fans."

The partnership also reflects a modern, multi-club approach at Lumen Field, where Sounders FC and Reign FC operate on Jump's platform while other stadium events continue on separate systems, ensuring that each property leverages best-in-class solutions tailored to its needs. This model is already in place at Target Center, where the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx operate on Jump, while concerts and other events continue to run on another platform. At Lumen Field, Sounders FC and Reign FC will follow the same approach, leveraging Jump while concerts and other events remain on other platforms.

CONTINUING A LEGACY OF INNOVATION

From record-setting attendance to global milestones, including hosting matches during this summer's FIFA World Cup, Seattle remains one of the most dynamic soccer markets in the world. This partnership further reinforces the region's reputation as a leader in sports innovation and fan engagement.

"From the beginning, the Sounders and Reign have approached this as an opportunity to build something truly innovative and novel," said Jordy Leiser, CEO and Co-Founder of Jump. "They share one of the largest and most complex stadiums in North America, but they're determined to operate with the kind of control, flexibility and intelligence modern sports organizations expect. Together we're going to show what's possible when two forward-thinking clubs want to elevate the entire fan and business platform."

As both clubs continue to grow and evolve, this partnership ensures that the fan experience remains at the center - more connected, more personalized and more impactful than ever before.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.