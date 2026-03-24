MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on March 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK  (Tuesday, March 24, 2026)  - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Red Bull New York defender Gustav Berggren for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 52nd minute of Red Bull's match against Charlotte FC on March 21st.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 60th minute of Cincinnati's match against CF Montréal on March 22nd.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.