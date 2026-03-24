Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on March 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)







This past week the Women's National Basketball Association and its players reach a tentative Collective Bargaining Agreement; the American Hockey League's Bridgeport Islanders announced their intent to move to Hamilton, Ontario next season; and Major League Soccer Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi scored his 900th career goal.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, United Football League, Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, Major League Volleyball, League One Volleyball, Ultimate Frisbee Association, and Major League Table Tennis.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) announced that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league's Board of Governors. The new seven-year CBA, which will commence with the 2026 season and run through 2032, represents one of the most transformational labor agreements ever reached in major professional sports. "This Collective Bargaining Agreement represents a defining moment in the WNBA's 30-year history and all of women's professional sports," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "Since its inception, the WNBA has been shaped by extraordinary athletes who believed in the league's future. The agreement is a testament to that belief and to the tremendous progress we have achieved together." "Over these past months, this group showed exactly who they are, prepared, relentless, and united when it mattered most, with a clear understanding that their value drives this business and when players win, the league wins," said WNBPA Executive Director Terri Carmichael Jackson. "This agreement delivers what players set out to do from the beginning, transforming the economics of this league. It marks a new era led by players who know their power and chose to use it."

WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike speaks on CBA changes: 'We wanted more! On First Take, Nneka Ogwumike joins Stephen A. Smith and Shae Cornette to discuss the recent changes made to the WNBA's CBA.

UPSHOT League

The UPSHOT League, a new professional women's basketball league dedicated to expanding opportunities for elite players and strengthening connections within communities, today announced that Tamika Catchings has joined the league as an advisor and investor. Catchings joins an extraordinary leadership group that already includes basketball pioneers Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale, helping shape the vision and future of the league as it prepares to tip off its inaugural season in May 2026."I'm so excited to join the UPSHOT League alongside Cheryl and Ann, two of the most influential people in our sport," said Catchings. "There are so many talented players and I'm proud to be a part of the effort to create new opportunities for them. I can't wait to officially kick off the season in May." The UPSHOT League will launch its inaugural season in May 2026, featuring teams in Charlotte, Jacksonville, Savannah, and Greensboro. Together with its growing roster of leaders and partners, the league aims to build a player-focused professional platform that celebrates elite competition while strengthening the bond between teams and the communities they represent.

NBA G League

Mac McClung continues to stack up awards! The Chicago Bulls' Two-Way signee has been named G League Player of the Week after putting up 38.3 PPG and 12.3 APG with a career-high 54 PTS for the Windy City Bulls.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The New York Islanders, together with Oak View Group (OVG), today announced their intent to relocate the franchise's American Hockey League affiliate from Bridgeport, Connecticut to Hamilton, Ontario, for the start of the 2026-27 season. The relocation now requires approval by the AHL Board of Governors. The historic return of professional hockey to Hamilton centers on a long-term agreement with the state-of-the-art TD Coliseum, operated by OVG. The 18,000-seat venue recently underwent a $300 million transformation. "On behalf of the entire New York Islanders organization, I want to extend our deepest thanks to the City of Bridgeport and the incredibly loyal fans who have supported this team for the past 25 years," said Kelly Cheeseman, President of Business Operations for the Islanders and UBS Arena. "From the early days of the Sound Tigers to our time as the Bridgeport Islanders, this community has been the heart of our AHL operations. We are grateful for the memories, the partnerships, and the passion the fans in Connecticut have shown our players and staff." "We are excited to make Hamilton our primary affiliate in the American Hockey League," said Mathieu Darche, General Manager and Executive Vice President of the Islanders. "The support the city has shown our organization throughout this transition has been incredible. We look forward to having our top young talent play in front of such a strong fanbase inside the newly renovated, world-class TD Coliseum and we are committed to establishing ourselves in the community to engage a new generation of hockey fans."

Should the move be permitted, the team currently known as the Bridgeport Islanders will play at TD Coliseum in Hamilton, which completed major renovations last fall.

There's a lot of excitement in Hamilton over news of a new professional hockey team coming to town. Business leaders say it'll help fuel a strong and vibrant economy in the city.

ECHL

You've heard of keeping your eye on the puck? Mitchell Weeks took this a little too literally when he made a save in a recent ECHL game. Kirill Tyutayev's shot lodged the puck inside Weeks's goalie mask!

Professional Women's Hockey League

In another milestone move for women's professional sports, Scripps Sports and the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will bring the PWHL Walter Cup Finals Presented by Scotiabank to national linear television for the first time in the United States. Official game dates will be announced once the final teams are confirmed, with the championship series scheduled for May. Live coverage of the PWHL Finals will be available to fans in the United States through ION - accessible over-the-air, via pay TV, connected TV and free streaming platforms. With distribution reaching 126 million U.S. households, ION will deliver the league's world-class talent and thrilling matchups for one of the largest American audiences in women's hockey history. Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said the partnership with PWHL underscores Scripps' existing commitment to women's sports through its franchise nights for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). "Coming off the electric energy of the Winter Olympics, where we watched Team USA capture gold in an unforgettable overtime thriller, Americans are hungry for more world-class women's hockey. Fans shouldn't have to wait another four years to experience this level of passion, skill and drama, so we're keeping the momentum going by bringing the PWHL Walter Cup Finals to ION's massive distribution platform," said Symson. "At Scripps, we believe women's sports deserve a national stage, and together with our league partners, we're building one. We're proud to add the Professional Women's Hockey League to the Scripps Sports lineup."

The Boston Fleet and Seattle Torrent have completed the second trade of the 2025-26 Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) season. The Fleet acquire forward Jessie Eldridge in exchange for forward Theresa Schafzahl. Both players are third-year veteran forwards with contracts through the current PWHL season. The PWHL trade deadline is March 30. "We're thrilled to welcome Jessie Eldridge to the Boston Fleet," said Danielle Marmer, Fleet General Manager. "Jessie has been a proven goal scorer at every level and continues to produce throughout her time in the PWHL. She has a high hockey IQ and is a dual threat, capable of making key plays and creating scoring opportunities. We're excited about the offensive instincts and competitiveness she brings to our lineup. At the same time, it's never easy to part ways with a player, especially someone like Theresa, who has been with us since our inaugural draft and scored the first goal in team history. She's been an important part of our group both on and off the ice and we're grateful for everything she's contributed to our organization. We wish her nothing but the best as she continues her career in Seattle."

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! Denver Game Two

Western Hockey League

How Habs prospect Medicine Hat Tigers Bryce Pickford went from 8 goals in three seasons to a WHL scoring menace

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the North Iowa Bulls to the Houston metropolitan area for the 2026-27 season. The team will be renamed as the Houston Bulls and will play at the new Deep South Ice & Sports Center in Richmond, Texas. With the relocation, the Bulls will now play in the NAHL South Division. "We are excited to bring NAHL hockey to the Houston area and to be part of a rapidly growing hockey market," said Tyler Shaffar, president of the management group that oversees the Houston Bulls. "The Deep South Ice Facility will provide a tremendous home for our players and fans, and we look forward to delivering more than 30 nights of high-level hockey and entertainment each season while contributing to the continued growth of the game in the Houston community." Richmond, Texas, sits in the greater Houston area. The market is one of the fastest-growing in the country, and the team will play in a brand-new, privately owned facility. The Deep South Ice & Sports Center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026. The 150,000-square-foot facility will feature a state-of-the-art 1,800-seat arena, 14 suites, two party decks, a second NHL-size practice ice sheet, and a volleyball center, creating a multi-sport destination for the Richmond and greater Houston community.

Top 5 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

A milestone for Messi: 900 career goals. Eight in Concachampions - Concacaf Champions Cup 2026

Charlotte's Archie Goodwin BRACE for FIRST TWO MLS Goals!

National Women's Soccer League

The much-anticipated rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship has the chance to make history in its own right when archrivals Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit meet in New York City on July 15 for The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax. The reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC - with four World Cup winners and Olympic gold medalists leading its star-studded roster - will host superstar forward Trinity Rodman and Washington for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff in the first women's sporting event at the famous home of Major League Baseball's New York Mets. The match will be presented on ESPN in English and stream in Spanish on the ESPN App. Citi Field, also a home to MLS club New York City FC, makes for the perfect venue for a global showcase, bringing accessible, world class women's soccer to the world's borough. To show Gotham FC's dedication to accessibility to sport, the club will earmark a meaningful combination of discounted and free tickets to this landmark event for community nonprofits and fans from underrepresented populations.

Gotham FC announced they will play the Washington Spirit this summer at Citi Field.

A few months removed from the initial announcement of NWSL Atlanta 2028, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) today announced it has reached an agreement with the City of Marietta to purchase land for a site to construct a world-class training ground for the newest NWSL club that will debut in 2028. Located at 1033 Franklin Gateway SE across from the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, the property provides space for AMBSE to construct a training ground where the club will build an approximate 38,000 square-foot facility and four full fields and two half-pitches for the club to train. Statement from Arthur M. Blank, Owner and Chairman, Blank Family of Businesses. "When we announced NWSL Atlanta 2028, we made a commitment to provide the necessary resources to create a world-class organization on and off the pitch, including the development of a training ground dedicated to our newest club and staff. Securing this property in Marietta is a critical first step as we begin building the foundation of NWSL Atlanta 2028.

High school soccer players, coaches excited for new NWSL practice facility in Marietta. The NWSL facility will have four fields and two half pitches.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this season of Ten For Ten as we approach the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, we explore the connections between the indoor and outdoor games in the United States In this debut episode of Season 3, we are proud to be joined by Rob Stone from FOX Sports, who joins us with the experience of covering nine FIFA World Cup tournaments for ESPN and FOX.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The 2026 UFL season is here - and it kicks off live from Louisville's Lynn Family Stadium! In this video, I break down every Week 1 matchup, hear from the head coaches, and share YOUR predictions from the community polls.

Unboxing the NEW 2026 UFL Football

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

PLL All-Stars vs Australia in Japan - Full Game Highlights

Women's Lacrosse League

WLL All-Stars vs Cross Crosse - Full Game Highlights in from Japan

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

The best of Major League Volleyball (MLV) are headed to Orlando, as the league has announced the rosters for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET on CBS and Paramount+. Celebrating the top MLV performers from this season, the event will bring together exciting talents from across the league, as elite players from around the nation and the world will descend on Addition Financial Arena. The best of Major League Volleyball (MLV) are headed to Orlando, as the league has announced the rosters for the 2026 AdventHealth MLV All-Star Match, scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Celebrating the top MLV performers from this season, the event will bring together exciting talents from across the league, as elite players from around the nation and the world will descend on Addition Financial Arena. Every team is represented on the two 12-person rosters, led by the league-leading Indy Ignite with five players, followed by Dallas and Orlando with four apiece. The two squads will be led by a pair of volleyball coaching icons - Dan Meske of Louisville and Beth Launiere, longtime coach at the University of Utah.

Indy Ignite libero Elena Scott chats with Sevrin Lavenstein about being the top fan-voted All-Star for the 2026 match in Orlando. She also shares how the Indy Ignite have worked together as a unit to rise to the top of the league standings.

League One Volleyball

Hoffman earns Week 10 Offensive Player of the Week after leading LOVB Salt Lake to a five-set win over LOVB Nebraska. She recorded a season-high 23 kills and 23 points while hitting .524, her second-best efficiency mark of the season. Hoffman also contributed in serve receive, passing 14 of 19 balls in system for a .737 in-system pass percentage.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

Less than a year removed from winning a national championship with the Texas Longhorns, University of Texas catcher Reese Atwood has become the newest name, image and likeness (NIL) athlete for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), becoming the second college softball player to sign a partnership deal with the league. The signing follows the AUSL's earlier NIL deal with Tennessee pitcher Karlyn Pickens, continuing the league's effort to partner with college softball's most prominent names ahead of its upcoming second season. Atwood was part of the Longhorns squad that captured the program's first-ever national title in June 2025, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI in the championship-clinching win over Texas Tech.

Major League Table Tennis

THE BEST OF MLTT WEEK 14: Carolina Gold Rush Chen Sun







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 24, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.