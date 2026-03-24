Pacers Sports & Entertainment Launches Fieldhouse Media Network, Delivering First-Of-Its-Kind Global Media Channel for Partners

Published on March 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment today launched the Fieldhouse Media Network, a first-of-its-kind global AI-powered media platform built on authenticated sports fandom, giving brands measurable access to one of the most engaged audiences - the fan.

Developed in collaboration with Deloitte and Yieldmo, the network leverages Yieldmo's Ymax.ai, an advertising platform with a dedicated sports vertical, and Converge™ by Deloitte for Sports fan data platform built on Deloitte Ascend™ to activate first-party, authenticated data from approximately 250 million sports and entertainment fans worldwide in a privacy-safe, cookieless environment. In the last year, authenticated ticket purchasers and visitors to Gainbridge Fieldhouse have originated from all 50 U.S. states and 57 countries, demonstrating the national and international scale of Pacers Sports & Entertainment's fan audience.

The platform allows brands to place personalized advertising alongside the sports and cultural content fans actively seek across digital publications and media, reaching audiences based on demonstrated affinity and behavior.

"Salesforce remains the core of our technical infrastructure and has enabled us to build one of the most valuable databases in sports. By layering on the expertise of Deloitte and Yieldmo, we're rewriting the business of professional sports by building a global media network powered by fans - extending the value of fandom beyond the arena, grounded in rich customer insights, activated through performance media and designed to deliver measurable growth, global scale, and ROI for brand partners," said PS&E Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Joey Graziano.

Extending Partnerships Into Year-Round Media Traditional team partnerships have centered on arena visibility, broadcast integrations and physical in-market activations. The Fieldhouse Media Network expands that model by activating partner messaging wherever fans engage with content throughout the year across over 500 premium publishers, digital platforms like email and SMS, connected television, highlights, and cultural conversations.

The approach leverages a playbook pioneered by companies such as Amazon, Ticketmaster and Kroger, and reimagines the retail media network concept for sports. Pacers Sports & Entertainment is the first professional sports organization to apply that model to fandom, utilizing advanced technology to transform brands' relationships into measurable advertising opportunities. Unlike retail networks built on purchase data, the Fieldhouse Media Network is built on authenticated fandom and engagement.

"Deloitte is helping Pacers Sports & Entertainment exceed traditional market boundaries to operate like a national media enterprise. With our broad industry experience and modern data capabilities through our Converge by Deloitte for Sports fan data platform built on Deloitte Ascend, we help transform fan data into a trusted, activation-ready asset that turns engagement into revenue. Through this collaboration, we're unlocking new monetization pathways, elevating sponsorship performance, and delivering measurable return on investment," said Li-Shen Lee, Principal and General Manager of Converge by Deloitte for Sports, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Why Fandom Creates Marketing Advantage Sports audiences differ from traditional digital audiences because they are self-identified and passionate. Fans actively seek content, return frequently and engage across seasons and years - behaviors that produce higher attention, recall and brand receptivity.

When major storylines unfold like a Pacers or Fever playoff push, a milestone acquisition at the trade deadline or a major cultural moment like a global music artist announcing a new tour, audiences converge across digital media. The Fieldhouse Media Network allows brands to appear in those environments in real time.

"We're building a media and performance engine designed to unlock more value for sports partnerships," said Eric Herd, Global Head of Sports & Emerging Products at Yieldmo. "Through Yieldmo's platform YMax.ai platform, Pacers Sports & Entertainment can activate their full fan base across premium publishers and turn fan engagement into year-round measurable business impact."

The Fieldhouse Media Network extends Pacers Sports & Entertainment beyond game day, transforming fan engagement into a scalable, measurable media channel that helps brands reach high-affinity audiences and drive business results.

Visit fieldhousemedianetwork.com to learn more.







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