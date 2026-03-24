Golden State Valkyries Announce Single Game Ticket On-Sale Information

Published on March 24, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that single game tickets for the 2026 regular season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, will go on sale tomorrow, March 25, with exclusive presale events happening before becoming available to the general public on Thursday, March 26 at 2 p.m. Fans who wish to purchase tickets may do so by visiting valkyries.com.

Beginning tomorrow, March 25, single game tickets will be available for Valkyries Season Ticket Holders at 10 a.m., followed by Warriors Season Ticket Members at 12 p.m. Valkyries deposit and mini plan holders will have access to purchase single-game tickets at 3 p.m., and Chase cardholders will have access beginning at 5 p.m. Exclusive pre-sales continue Thursday, March 26, with Golden State Valkyries and Warriors Insiders both having access beginning at 10 a.m. Single game tickets will become available to the general public at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

Tickets for Golden State's preseason tilt against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center are available now at valkyries.com. The Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury in their 2026 regular season home opener on Sunday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m., presented by Chase Freedom.

Valkyries.com offers fans the only verified marketplace for all Valkyries ticket needs, including official resale tickets from Season Ticket Holders and other fans, that is guaranteed by the Valkyries organization. In partnership with Chase Center Founding Partner and Ticketmaster, the Valkyries resale marketplace offers a safe and convenient way for fans to access all levels of tickets throughout the regular season and playoffs.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







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