Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 19, 2026
Published on March 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. This past week, four Valkyries participated in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.
Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)
Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)
Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)
Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)
Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic) (CLA - Athlete Unlimited)
María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)
Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket) (Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA)
Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)(Phantom - Unrivaled | USA)
Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)
Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)
Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)
Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)
Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)
Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)
Monique Billings
Team: USA | World Cup Qualifiers
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 11 Senegal WCQ W, 110-46 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK
March 12 PuertoRico WCQ W, 91-48 8 PTS, 2 BLK
March 14 Italy WCQ W, 93-59 4 PTS, 3 REB
March 15 New Zealand WCQ W, 101-46 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK
María Conde
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 11 New Zealand WCQ W, 99-50 12 PTS, 3 AST
March 12 Senegal WCQ W, 84-51 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
March 13 Puerto Rico WCQ W, 91-52 11 PTS, 4 REB
March 15 Italy WCQ L, 56-68 6 PTS, 4 AST 2 STL
Justė Jocytė
Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain
Valkyries Teammates: N/A
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 6 Zaragoza Spain-LF Endesa L, 78-81 22 PTS, 3 AST
Janelle Salaün
Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic
Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 11 Philippines WCQ W, 115-66 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK
March 14 Germany WCQ W, 85-63 18 PTS, 6 REB
March 15 Nigeria WCQ W, 93-86 19 PTS, 5 REB
Cecilia Zandalasini
Team: PF Schio | Italy
Valkyries Teammates: María Conde
Date Opponent Competition Result Stats
March 11 Puerto Rico WCQ W, 78-41 11 PTS, 4 AST
March 12 New Zealand WCQ W, 74-51 7 PTS
March 14 USA WCQ L, 59-93 6 PTS, 4 AST
March 15 Spain WCQ W, 68-56 22 PTS
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 19, 2026
- Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 19, 2026 - Golden State Valkyries
- RAJ Sports Launches Industry-First Sales Development Program Dedicated to Women's Professional Sports - Portland Fire
- Portland Fire Expand Coaching and Basketball Operations Staff Ahead of 2026 Debut Season - Portland Fire
- WNBA and WNBPA Align on Key Elements of a New CBA, Reach Agreement in Principle - WNBA
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Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 19, 2026
- Janelle Salaün Wins MVP as Four Valkyries Clinch Spot in 2026 FIBA World Cup
- Veronica Burton to Represent USA Basketball in 2026 FIBA 3x3 Champions Cup
- Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 6, 2026
- Monique Billings Added to USA Basketball Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament Roster