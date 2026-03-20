Valkyries Offseason Tracker: Beyond the Bay: March 19, 2026

Published on March 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Although the Valkyries' season has concluded, the action continues for the team's athletes. This past week, four Valkyries participated in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament. For a complete guide and all the latest updates on the Valkyries "Beyond the Bay," click here.

Laeticia Amihere (Uni Girona CB | Spain)

Monique Billings (Fenerbahçe | Turkey) (Hive - Unrivaled | USA)

Veronica Burton (Mist - Unrivaled | USA) (USA | AmeriCup 3x3)

Kaila Charles (Reyer Venezia | Italy)

Kaitlyn Chen (USK Praha | Czech Republic) (CLA - Athlete Unlimited)

María Conde (PF Schio | Italy)

Temi Fágbénlé (Henan | China) (United Kingdom | EuroBasket) (Lunar Owls - Unrivaled | USA)

Tiffany Hayes (CIMSA CBK Mersin | Turkey)(Phantom - Unrivaled | USA)

Justė Jocytė (Uni Girona CB | Spain) (Lithuania | EuroBasket)

Carla Leite (Casademont Zaragoza | Spain)

Kate Martin (Breeze - Unrivaled | USA)

Iliana Rupert (Fenerbahçe | Turkey)

Janelle Salaün (USK Praha | Czech Republic)

Cecilia Zandalasini (PF Schio | Italy)

Monique Billings

Team: USA | World Cup Qualifiers

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 11 Senegal WCQ W, 110-46 10 PTS, 4 REB, 2 BLK

March 12 PuertoRico WCQ W, 91-48 8 PTS, 2 BLK

March 14 Italy WCQ W, 93-59 4 PTS, 3 REB

March 15 New Zealand WCQ W, 101-46 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

María Conde

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: Cecilia Zandalasini

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 11 New Zealand WCQ W, 99-50 12 PTS, 3 AST

March 12 Senegal WCQ W, 84-51 8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST

March 13 Puerto Rico WCQ W, 91-52 11 PTS, 4 REB

March 15 Italy WCQ L, 56-68 6 PTS, 4 AST 2 STL

Justė Jocytė

Team: Casademont Zaragoza | Spain

Valkyries Teammates: N/A

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 6 Zaragoza Spain-LF Endesa L, 78-81 22 PTS, 3 AST

Janelle Salaün

Team: USK Praha | Czech Republic

Valkyries Teammates: Kaitlyn Chen

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 11 Philippines WCQ W, 115-66 10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK

March 14 Germany WCQ W, 85-63 18 PTS, 6 REB

March 15 Nigeria WCQ W, 93-86 19 PTS, 5 REB

Cecilia Zandalasini

Team: PF Schio | Italy

Valkyries Teammates: María Conde

Date Opponent Competition Result Stats

March 11 Puerto Rico WCQ W, 78-41 11 PTS, 4 AST

March 12 New Zealand WCQ W, 74-51 7 PTS

March 14 USA WCQ L, 59-93 6 PTS, 4 AST

March 15 Spain WCQ W, 68-56 22 PTS







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from March 19, 2026

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