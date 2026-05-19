Golden State Valkyries Waive Ashten Prechtel
Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have waived forward Ashten Prechtel.
For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit valkyries.com.
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