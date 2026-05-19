Golden State Valkyries Waive Ashten Prechtel

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that they have waived forward Ashten Prechtel.

For more information on the Golden State Valkyries 2026 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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