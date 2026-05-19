Fever to Play First-Ever Game vs Expansion Fire

Published on May 19, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday as they host the Portland Fire in the third game of a four-game homestand. The matchup marks the first contest between the Fever and the Fire as Portland celebrates its inaugural season in the WNBA.

Indiana enters the matchup with an even 2-2 record after defeating the Seattle Storm on Sunday. The Fever defense limited Seattle to just 78 points despite missing three time all-star Aliyah Boston. Boston sustained a lower leg injury in Indiana's May 15 game against the Washington Mystics. Her status for Wednesday's game remains uncertain.

Portland isn't without its own injury woes - leading scorer Carla Leite missed the Fire's May 14 game against the New York Liberty with an ankle injury, and was still inactive for their win over the Sun on Monday. Leite averages 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game through two games this season.

The Fever are known for their high-octane offense and 3-point prowess, but Portland also attempts 29 shots from deep per game. The Fire shoot 35 percent from long-range, and currently rank third in the league for made 3-pointers. Indiana comes in at fourth, averaging 9.5 made triples per game.

Both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell are producing north of 23 points per game for the Fever. Indiana's backcourt duo is the only pair of teammates in the WNBA this season to each average over 20 points per game. They'll look to leverage that offensive punch as they seek their third win of the season on Wednesday.

The Fever host the Fire on Wednesday, May 20, at 7:00 PM ET before closing out their four-game homestand against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, May 22.

Indiana Fever vs Portland Fire Wednesday, May 20, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:00 p.m. ET Find Tickets >>

Broadcast Information TV: USA/WALV/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.1 WIBC - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (2-2)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Myisha Hines-Allen

Portland Fire (2-2)

Guard - Sug Sutton Guard - Bridget Carleton Forward - Nyadiew Puoch Forward - Emily Engstler Center - Luisa Geiselsoder







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 19, 2026

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