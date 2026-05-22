Pacers Sports & Entertainment, Indiana Diaper Bank Deliver More Than 64,000 Diapers to Central Indiana Families in Need

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment and the Indiana Diaper Bank recently raised over $16,000 through their annual diaper drive, providing more than 64,000 diapers to central Indiana families in need.

An additional generous contribution from Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin helped the campaign exceed its fundraising goal. The diaper drive included a "Pack the Plaza" activation ahead of the Indiana Fever preseason home opener, where fans dropped off diapers and wipes outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"Diaper need is directly linked to food insecurity, and we're proud to help close that gap for our neighbors in need," said Tracy Ellis-Ward, senior vice president of external relations for PS&E. "Thanks to our partners at the Indiana Diaper Bank, as well as our players, staff, volunteers and fans, this year's drive delivered meaningful impact for over 2,500 local families."

Pacers Sports & Entertainment staff, community groups and volunteers gathered at the fieldhouse to sort and bundle donations. The Indiana Diaper Bank will distribute the donated diapers and wipes through its network of community partners, including food pantries, childcare providers, shelters, foster care programs and family resource centers.

"During a year when so many Indiana families are facing difficult choices between basic necessities, partnerships like Pacers Sports & Entertainment make a meaningful difference," said Indiana Diaper Bank President and CEO Ashley Burns. "Together, we're not only providing essential items like diapers, but also reminding parents and caregivers that their community stands with them. This support helps families maintain dignity, reduce stress and focus on building a brighter future for their children."

Launched in 2024, the Diaper Drive has evolved into a signature PS&E community initiative aligned with Mother's Day.







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