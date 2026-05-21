Fever Close out Homestand by Hosting Valkyries

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever will try to secure a winning homestand when they host the Golden State Valkyries on Friday night. Indiana is 2-1 so far on its four-game homestand, including a 90-73 win over the Portland Fire on Wednesday night.

Though All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark was a late scratch with a back injury, the Fever still handled business against the expansion Fire, thanks to big games from their two other All-Stars, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.

Boston returned after missing Sunday's win over Seattle with a lower leg injury and was dominant, tallying 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting and eight rebounds. Mitchell added 21 points and four assists, going 6-for-11 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range, and 7-for-9 from the free throw line.

The Valkyries have been off for over a week, but will be on the second half of a back-to-back on Friday. Golden State last played on May 13 against Chicago before heading to New York on Thursday to face the Liberty.

As of Thursday morning, Janelle Salaun leads Golden State in scoring, averaging 15.7 points per game off the bench. Point guard Veronica Burton averages 15 points and 7.3 assists and forward Gabby Williams contributes 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Indiana Fever vs Golden State Valkyries Friday, May 22, 2026 Gainbridge Fieldhouse | 7:30 p.m. ET Find Tickets >>

Broadcast Information TV: ION - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.1 WIBC - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (3-2)

Guard - Ty Harris Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Golden State Valkyries (2-1)

Guard - Veronica Burton Guard - Kaila Charles Forward - Gabby Williams Forward - Kayla Thornton Center - Kiah Stokes







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.