Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm Preview

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Seattle, WA (May 22, 2026) -The Connecticut Sun (1-5) face the Seattle Storm (1-4) for the second of a two-game series hosted in Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, May 22, at 7 p.m. PST/10 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Boston, the official broadcast partner of the Connecticut Sun.

In a thrilling 80-78 matchup on Wednesday, May 18, the Sun picked up their first win of the 2026 Sunset Season. Charlisse Leger-Walker led the charge for Connecticut with 16 points, two rebounds and three assists. Nell Angloma and Kennedy Burke added 15 points and one block apiece, while Aaliyah Edwards and Raegan Beers earned 12 and 10 respectively. Connecticut made history on Wednesday night, as the Sun bench recorded 62 points, the most in a single game in franchise history. Olivia Nelson-Ododa (right ankle), Brittney Griner (Ribs) and Leila Lacan (overseas obligations) were missing for the Sun.

Friday's matchup is the third contest of the season between the two teams and the 61st overall. Following Wednesday's win, Connecticut now leads the all-time series 33-27 against the Storm. In Wednesday's contest, Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 20 points and five assists followed by Mackenzie Holmes who added 18 points and six rebounds.

Game Status Report:

Brittney Griner - QUESTIONABLE (Ribs)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa - OUT (Right Ankle)

LeïlaLacan - NWT (Overseas Obligations)







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