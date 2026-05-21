Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 5.20.26

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 23 18 18 19 78 N. Hiedeman (20) M. Holmes (6) N. Hiedeman (5)

CONNECTICUT 29 17 17 17 80 Leger-Walker (16) Beers (8) Three Players (3)

STORY OF THE GAME: Seattle opened the game shooting 44.4% from the field and banked 12 of its 23 quarter points in the paint. Forward Mackenzie Holmes powered the second quarter, setting a career-high 10 points on 100% (4-for-4) shooting from the field. Storm reserves scored 16 of the team's 18 second quarter points. Seattle's defense was spotlighted throughout the game as they held Connecticut to just 17 points in each of the last three quarters. The Storm's 11-4 run late in the fourth quarter gave Seattle a three-point lead until the Sun ultimately took the 80-78 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm's bench notched 39 points, accounting for 50% of the scoring production.

Seattle scored 36 points in the paint.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman notched a season-high 20 points, with 10 of those scored in the first quarter on 80% (4-for-5) from the field in just eight minutes of playing time. Her five assists connected for 11 additional points.

Mackenzie Holmes finished with a career-high 18 points along with six rebounds and two blocks. She shot an efficient 75% (6-for-8) from the field and went a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line for the first time in her career.

Zia Cooke added 10 points, including six in the second quarter, as well as four rebounds.

Flau'jae Johnson tallied her seventh block of the season, becoming just the third Storm rookie to record seven or more blocks in the first five games of the season (Lauren Jackson, Breanna Stewart).

SUN HIGHLIGHTS

Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Sun with 16 points and three assists. Kennedy Burke and Ashlon Jackson also added 15 points each.

UP NEXT: The Storm concludes their season series against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT at Climate Pledge Arena. The game will be broadcast nationally on ION.







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