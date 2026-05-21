Indiana Fever Waive Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have waived guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, the team announced today.

The Fever next host the Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026

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