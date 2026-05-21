Tempo Convert Milić
WNBA Toronto Tempo

Tempo Convert Milić

Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release


The Toronto Tempo announced Thursday that they have converted Center Nina Milić to a hardship contract. She previously signed a developmental contract on May 9.

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026


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