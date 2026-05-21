Tempo Convert Milić
Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
The Toronto Tempo announced Thursday that they have converted Center Nina Milić to a hardship contract. She previously signed a developmental contract on May 9.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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