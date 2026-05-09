Toronto Tempo Sign Nina Milić to Developmental Contract
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has signed 6'3 center Nina Milić to a developmental contract.
She previously signed a training camp contract with the Tempo on April 11 following a successful season with Fenerbahçe overseas, where she won the 2026 Euroleague title alongside Tempo teammate Julie Allemand.
Milić has prior WNBA experience, having most recently played for the Minnesota Lynx. A 6-foot-3 frontcourt player, Milić has competed extensively in Europe and internationally and is known for her physicality, rebounding, and interior presence.
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