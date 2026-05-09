Atlanta Dream Claim Aaliyah Nye

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has claimed guard Aaliyah Nye off waivers, the organization announced today. In doing so, the Atlanta Dream also waived guard Holly Winterburn.

Nye brings championship experience and elite perimeter shooting to Atlanta after most recently being selected by the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 WNBA Expansion Draft. A member of the 2025 WNBA Championship Las Vegas Aces, Nye appeared in all 44 regular season games during her rookie campaign and finished fourth among franchise rookies in made three-pointers with 37.

A guard out of the University of Alabama, Nye established herself as one of the nation's top shooters during her collegiate career. She finished with 389 career three-pointers across stops at Alabama and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, shooting 40.9 percent from beyond the arc. In her final season with the Crimson Tide, Nye earned Second Team All-SEC honors after averaging 15.2 points per game and setting the program's single-season record with 111 made three-pointers.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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