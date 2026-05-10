Tiffany Hayes and Cecilia Zandalasini Injury Update
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries guard Tiffany Hayes sustained a left pinky injury and exited Friday's game in the first quarter. After further evaluation, Hayes has been diagnosed with a left pinky dislocation. She will not play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Mercury and will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis.
Valkyries forward Cecilia Zandalasini sustained a jaw injury and exited Friday's game against the Seattle Storm in the second quarter. Zandalasini has since been diagnosed with a concussion and has been placed under concussion protocol. She will not play in Sunday's contest against the Phoenix Mercury and will be evaluated on a day-by-day basis.
For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.
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