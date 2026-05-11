Valkyries 95, Mercury 79 Game Notes

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







By the Numbers

The Valkyries posted their 23rd consecutive regular-season sellout with 18,064. Golden State has sold out every regular season game in team history.

Janelle Salaün had a game-high 21 points, her second-straight game with 20+ points, shooting 7-10 (70.0 percent) from the field and 4-5 (80.0 percent) from three.

Veronica Burton recorded her sixth career double-double with 13 points and 12 assists. Burton also had no turnovers, her fourth career game with double-digit assists and zero turnovers. The guard went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line, the 11th time in her career she's gone perfect from the line (min. five attempts.)

Laeticia Amihere had a career high five assists with 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 24 minutes. Amihere was a game-best, and career high, +33 on the night.

Gabby Williams had 19 points, and eclipsed the 1,600-point plateau for her career with a three pointer in the second quarter. Williams also had four steals to reach 301 in her career.

Kayla Thornton posted 19 points on 57.1 percent (8-14) shooting.

Golden State outscored Phoenix 31-11 in the second quarter, shooting 68.4 percent (13-19) from the floor, and were led by Kayla Thornton's 14 points.

The Valkyries forced 17 turnovers, including six from Alyssa Thomas.

It's Golden State's first-ever win over the Mercury.

Quotes

HEAD COACH NATALIE NAKASE:

ON TONIGHT'S TURNAROUND:

"We kind of tiptoed a little bit into this game, but we ramped up our defense for sure. That was the priority tonight. We understand how talented; how much experience is within the Phoenix Mercury with Nate [Tibbetts] and his staff, who I think is one of the best staffs in the league. We just knew we had to be prepared for what they were going to do and what they were going to throw at us. You can never rest versus this team. This team has a lot of fight, but I was proud of our team for continuing to battle through all the punches that they threw."

ON WHAT STOOD OUT FROM GABBY WILLIAMS' DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE:

"I think her versatility to guard multiple positions. We were throwing multiple people, including A.T. [Alyssa Thomas] but at the same time, Gabby can guard one through five. I think she does a great job with her physicality when in the post, and she has these active, long hands that are dangerous. What's really cool about Gabby is you don't know when she's gonna throw her hands out. That's something that she has worked on, I'm sure, since she was small playing here in the Bay. It's just her instincts. It's just her, it's Gabby. We just put her out there, and she's amazing. We're just so excited how much she's sitting really well with us, and to just see her selflessness in the way she plays. It just fits perfectly."

ON LEADERSHIP WITHIN THE TEAM:

"I mean, that's what's cool about our team, is people talk about 'who are your leaders?' Everyone leads in their own way and everyone gives that respect to each other of when to listen and when to lead and share that responsibility. Obviously, V [Veronica Burton], Kaitlyn [Chen], they're going to be the leaders on the calls on the court, but in terms of time outs and huddles, it all varies between what needs to be said. K.T. [Kayla Thornton] had a tough matchup tonight. She was on A.T. [Alyssa Thomas], and I love the fact she took the challenge. It's really good to see Kayla open up and say, 'hey, let's do this. Let's do this on defense. I think we can really punch here.' Just having these open quick conversations within the game, seeing that type of trust, it's immediate this year."

GOLDEN STATE FORWARDS JANELLE SALAÜN AND KAYLA THORNTON

ON THE DEFENSE TONIGHT:

Thornton: "Yeah, we pride ourselves on defense. We played a great team, they have a big three, AT (Alyssa Thomas), DeWanna Bonner and Kahleah (Copper), and the emphasis was to be tough with them because they are a very physical team. So just coming out and punching first, and making sure that we get stops. We did a great job with everybody deflections getting hands everywhere, which led to our transition, which we had a great transition night tonight."

ON THE SECOND AND FOURTH QUARTERS:

Thornton: "We're playing Valkyries ball. We were all locked in on defense, we were taking away what they wanted to do. It didn't always look right, but we stayed together. I think when we stay together and we're on the same record we're on the same string, everything just flows and then it just flows to our offense, which is beautiful."

ON JANELLE SALAÜN'S PERFORMANCE:

Salaün: " I'm just trying to bring energy whenever I'm coming on the court and you know. Also, my teammates are doing a great job finding me."

Up Next: Golden State welcomes Chicago to Chase Center this Wednesday, May 13, airing on KPIX+, KMAX, 95.7 The Game, and The Audacy App.







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