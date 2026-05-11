Kamilla Cardoso and Skylar Diggins Make History in 2026 Chicago Sky Opener

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The WNBA hasn't had a home in Portland since 2002. On Saturday night inside Moda Center, one thing was certain: Portland's fans couldn't contain their excitement about seeing women's basketball on the largest stage.

The Sky opened their 2026 regular season against the expansion Portland Fire in one of the loudest environments the WNBA has ever seen. Nearly 20,000 of Portland's fans filled the seats of the Moda Center, forcing the Sky into a difficult game right away.

Chicago looked like it was going to pull away in the second quarter during its 98-83 win over the Fire, but Portland coach Alex Sarama helped lead his team back into the game in a tight third quarter by continuously pressing and trapping the Sky.

The Sky were able to outscore Portland 30-16 in the fourth quarter, ultimately notching the 15-point victory.

Despite the fact that the team was missing a starting lineup's worth of talent between Courtney Vandersloot, Azurá Stevens, Natasha Cloud, DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Westbeld, Chicago got their first opening win in three years against the Fire.

Skylar Diggins and Kamilla Cardoso made history as the first duo ever in WNBA history to each record 20-point, 10-rebound triple-doubles. Diggins silenced the loud crowd in the fourth quarter with a massive three-pointer to bring the Sky up 13 points late in the game. She finished as the first guard ever to record 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a game, a stat line only ever recorded by a total of seven players in league history.

Cardoso enjoyed a career night on the boards, finishing with a career-high eight offensive rebounds and notching 14 total, one shy of her career high. Rickea Jackson also enjoyed a career night, getting to the free throw line a career-high 10 times and also converting on a career-high eight.

In their Sky debuts, Jacy Sheldon and Gabriela Jaquez also made noise. Jaquez was all over the floor, recording a ridiculous seven deflections and adding 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Sheldon notched 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Elizabeth Williams helped lead the Sky's valiant fourth-quarter, scoring eight of her 10 points in the final period. She picked up right where she left off last year, adding her 10 points in 15 minutes, which would be a 24-point per-36 pace.

The Fire, as mentioned, fought well in their first game back in the league. Carla Leite finished with 18 points on 11 of 12 free throws in her first game of her second season. Fellow sophomore and former teammate of Stevens and Jackson, Sarah Ashlee Barker, notched 13 points off the bench.

Next up, the Sky take on the Golden State Valkyries after a few days between games. That matchup is set to tip at 7 p.m. PT/9 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 13.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2026

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