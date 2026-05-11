Chicago Sky Announces LaCroix Sparkling Water as Official and Exclusive Sparkling Water

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky today announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water as the Official and Exclusive Sparkling Water of the Chicago Sky.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with LaCroix, a brand that emphasizes a commitment to healthy living, youth and women's sports," Alex Teodosi, Chicago Sky Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships said. "This alliance aims to enhance nutritious synergy between players and fans."

LaCroix will feature as a logo patch on the front chest for all official Chicago Sky player warm-up shirts and jackets during pregame. Additionally, this partnership impacts the fan experience at Wintrust Arena, allowing visitors to engage with on-site product sampling and supplying LaCroix at home games.

LaCroix's partnership with the Sky reflects the brand's engagement in making meaningful, sustained investments in women's sports. LaCroix currently sponsors various women's professional soccer and basketball teams along with men's professional soccer and hockey teams.

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This new alliance with the Chicago Sky underscores LaCroix's commitment to healthy living and activities that promote youth and women's sports. LaCroix has deep Midwestern roots, and Chicago has been a loyal and important market for LaCroix for decades. We look forward to connecting with the Sky players and their fans."

The partnership goes beyond on-site activation and branding placement. The Sky and LaCroix will feature community activations, including youth clinics and Sky involvement in LaCroix's Dream Team fan program.

This deal was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division, led by Andrew Feinberg, Head of Global Partnerships.







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