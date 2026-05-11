Dallas Wings Sell out 2026 Home Opener

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced today that tickets for the 2026 Home Opener presented by Kroger on Tuesday, May 12 against the Atlanta Dream have officially sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at College Park Center.

Fans in attendance can expect a full slate of game-night festivities as the 2026 Wings roster is introduced and takes the home floor for the first time this season. The team will debut its new Nike Rebel Edition uniforms at home, and fans will have the opportunity to explore a Rebel uniform showcase exhibit on the concourse, offering an up-close look at the team's newest designs and style details.

The home opener marks the start of the Wings' 11th season in North Texas. Dallas enters Tuesday's matchup fresh off a 107-104 road victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9, in Indianapolis. The game against Atlanta opens a three-game homestand, with the Wings set to host the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, May 14, and the Washington Mystics on Monday.

On April 21, the Wings announced that Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 season have sold out, marking the third consecutive year the franchise has achieved the milestone.

Mini-plans, group packages, and single-game tickets for remaining home games at College Park Center and American Airlines Center are on sale now. For more information on mini-plans or group tickets, fans can email tickets@dallaswings.com. The full home schedule and single-game ticket options are available at wings.wnba.com.







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