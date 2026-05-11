Valkyries Sign Forward Ashten Prechtel to Hardship Contract

Published on May 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed forward Ashten Prechtel to a hardship contract, the team announced today. Prechtel will wear No. 11 for Golden State.

Prechtel, 24, appeared in two preseason games for the Phoenix Mercury, scoring nine points with five rebounds in 16 minutes of action against Chicago on April 25. The 34th overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by Connecticut, Prechtel played collegiately at Stanford where she averaged 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 43.2 percent from the field in 129 games. The 6-5 forward guided Stanford to the 2021 National Championship title and was voted the Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2020 by the media.

For more information on the Valkyries please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 11, 2026

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