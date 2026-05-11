Second Quarter Surge Leads Valkyries over Mercury in Home Opener

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Phoenix Mercury 95-79 on Sunday night at Chase Center in the team's home opener of the 2026 campaign.

Five Valkyries scored in double figures, led by Janelle Salaün's 21 points. Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton both added 19 points, while Veronica Burton recorded a double-double with 13 points and 12 assists.

Laeticia Amihere filled the box score, tallying 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks, while finishing with a game-best plus-33 differential.

SALAÜN'S ENCORE

After scoring a team-high 20 points in the regular season opener on Friday, Janelle Salaün once again showcased her offensive prowess, recording a game-high 21 points.

Salaün shot an incredibly efficient 7-for-10 from the field, including a 4-for-5 from 3-point range.

SECOND QUARTER RUN

After trailing 20-13 early, the Valkyries went on a 33-8 run to turn a seven-point deficit into a 12-point advantage.

The Valkyries opened the second frame on fire, making 12 of their first 14 field goals in the quarter, led by Kayla Thornton's 12 points during the run.

BURTON'S DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Veronica Burton recorded her sixth career double-double on Sunday, dishing out 12 assists to go along with 13 points.

NEW STARTING LINEUP

After Tiffany Hayes injured her finger in Friday's opener, Kaila Charles entered the starting lineup against Phoenix.

Charles followed up the start by scoring the first Valkyries bucket in Ballhalla for the 2026 season, hitting a catch-and-shoot corner three.

Charles recorded seven points and four rebounds in 33 minutes of action.

SOLD OUT IN BALLHALLA

After setting the all-time WNBA attendance record for average attendance (18,064) and total fans (397,408) during their inaugural regular season, selling out all 22 regular-season home games at Chase Center in 2025, the Valkyries once again packed out Ballhalla with a sellout crowd on Sunday night.

FIRST WIN AGAINST MERCURY

After losing all four matchups in the 2025 season, the Valkyries got their first ever win over the Mercury on Sunday, as the Valks open the season 2-0.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries host the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, May 13 (7 p.m.; KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)) at Chase Center before heading east for a two-game road trip against the New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2026

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