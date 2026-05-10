Sparks Sign Guard Kate Martin to Player Development Pool

Published on May 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have signed guard Kate Martin to a player development contract.

"Kate is a gifted shooter, whose grittiness and winning history mesh well with Sparks basketball," said Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley. "She's confident in her shot, plays tenacious defense and is an unselfish, high-energy teammate. We're eager to watch Kate develop within our system."

Drafted by the Las Vegas Aces in the second round (18th overall) of the 2024 WNBA Draft, Martin has played 76 games (six starts) over two seasons. As a rookie, she shot 35.5% from beyond the arc and 91.7% from the free-throw line. Prior to the 2025 campaign, the Iowa Hawkeye product was claimed in the expansion draft by the Golden State Valkyries, where she averaged 6.2 points per game. On Thursday, the guard was waived by the Valkyries.

The versatile Martin was the first University of Iowa women's basketball player to record at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 120 steals and 60 blocks in her career. The Illinois native made her mark in Iowa City, leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship runner-up finishes.

WNBA teams can carry two developmental roster spots, creating in-house training pipelines outside the salary cap. These players practice, receive stipends/benefits and can be activated for up to 12 games, aiding player development and team depth.







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