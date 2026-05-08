Sparks Debut Rebel Edition Uniform and Court

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks today unveiled their 2026 Rebel Edition uniform and court, a bold expression of the city's culture and the individuals who continue to shape it. The Rebel Edition will make its on-court debut on Tuesday, June 2 when the Sparks host the Toronto Tempo.

Rooted in the spirit of Los Angeles, the Rebel Edition is inspired by the creators, risk-takers and culture-shapers who built their own paths and redefined what's possible. From music and fashion to sport and art, the uniform reflects a city driven by those who move first.

"This is about more than a uniform," said Tracie Jackson, Sparks Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "The Rebel Edition represents the energy of Los Angeles; the people who don't wait for permission, who challenge expectations, and who continue to push culture forward."

Designed in collaboration with Nike and the league, the Rebel Edition features a black base with bold new green and gold accents, symbolizing the spark that ignites new ideas and fuels progress. A refreshed "LA" wordmark anchors the design, complemented by modern elements that reflect both the city's landscape and its cultural edge.

In conjunction with the uniform, the Sparks will debut a new Rebel Edition Court, transforming Crypto.com Arena into a visually immersive environment on select "Rebel Nights" throughout the season. The court design mirrors the uniform's energy, incorporating bold contrast, striking color and a contemporary Los Angeles aesthetic. Anchored by a reimagined center court logo, the design blends the team's traditional marks with sharp black elements and striking new green and gold accents, creating a dynamic interplay between heritage and disruption. The baselines and keys introduce a black aesthetic, while subtle spark-inspired details and graphic linework extend across the hardwood.

The Sparks will tip off their 30th season May 10 at Crypto.com Arena against the Las Vegas Aces, welcoming fans to be part of a historic year for the franchise.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026

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