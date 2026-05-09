Phoenix Mercury Claim Anneli Maley

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have claimed forward Anneli Maley off waivers.

Maley, a Melbourne native, won bronze medals with the Opals at the 2022 FIBA World Cup and 2023 FIBA Asia Cup, and represented Australia in 3x3 action at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Her decorated international career also includes two FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup gold medals in 2024 and 2025. The 6-1 forward began her professional career in Australia in 2016 at the age of 18. In 2022, she earned MVP honors in the WNBL - Australia's top professional league - after leading the league in both points (19.8) and rebounds (15.7) per game.

Maley, who appeared in four games with the Chicago Sky in 2022, participated in the training camp with New York Liberty this year, and played collegiately at Texas Christian University (2018-19) and the University of Oregon (2017-18).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 8, 2026

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