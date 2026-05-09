Lynx Sign Liatu King to Developmental Contract
Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed Liatu King to a player development contract.
King, a 6-0 forward, spent training camp with the Lynx after being drafted 28th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Most recently, she played for Mersin Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish TKBL this offseason, averaging 23.0 points on 52.4% shooting from the floor, along with 14.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in 22 contests. King appeared in 14 games for the Sparks and Dallas Wings last season while on hardship contracts, averaging 2.7 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.
The forward spent four seasons at the University of Pittsburgh prior to transferring to Notre Dame for her graduate season. She appeared in 33 games (all starts) for the Fighting Irish, averaging 11.5 points on 56.3% shooting from the floor, along with a program-record 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 assists per game. She ranked first in the ACC in defensive rebounds (240) and finished fourth on Notre Dame's single-season rebounds list (342). A 2024-25 semifinalist for the Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award, King also earned All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team honors in 2024-25 after being named the ACC Most Improved Player in 2023-24. She averaged a double-double in both her senior and graduate seasons, including career-best averages of 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds in 2023-24 while at Pittsburgh.
The Lynx will tip off the regular season against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.
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