Minnesota Lynx Unveil 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Edition Uniform

Published on May 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today unveiled its 2026 WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniform.

As part of a multi-year design arc, all 15 teams debuted their new WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms this season, building on insights from communities that define them. Launched in 2021, the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition uniforms were designed to honor the important moments, muses and movements in our history and the impact they've made on the game. The collection deepens the connection between the teams, their fans and their communities.

This year's Lynx Rebel Edition uniform embodies Lynx culture and legacy. The all-new Rebel uniform emphasizes a sharp, intentional and confident identity, opting for understated strength over flash. Centered around the theme "Don't Blink," the Rebel Edition uniform captures the Lynx's style of play; poised under pressure yet capable of striking in an instant. Minnesota Lynx basketball carries the instincts of its namesake, the lynx. Patient, observant and always calculating. Possessions get worked, matchups get hunted and the game slows until the right opening shows. Then the strike comes, quick, precise and decisive. The Rebel Edition uniform reflects that edge, quiet, controlled and always a step ahead.

Rebel Edition uniform details include:

All black uniform with blue and metallic silver accents, representing the Lynx hunting under the night sky.

Dynamic chest mark embodies the pouncing motion of the Lynx, and incorporates the animal's iconic ear tufts at the top corners.

The animal print from the Heroine and Explorer uniforms is integrated in a new way, through a flowing side panel reflective of grace and movement of the Lynx, finished with a white tuft on the short.

A blue and silver short logo features a metallic star and eyes.

The buckle belt focuses on the metallic eyes of the forward-facing Lynx logo, hidden behind a row of trees, on the hunt and ready to pounce.

On the back of the neckline, a silver crested tag highlights Minnesota's four franchise championship trophies.

Minnesota's first on-court wear of the Rebel uniform will be Saturday, May 9, when the team hosts the Atlanta Dream (tip-off 7:00 p.m. CT) at Target Center. The team is scheduled to wear the Rebel uniform 13 times throughout the season including: May 27 vs Atlanta Dream, June 1 at Phoenix Mercury, June 15 vs Phoenix Mercury, June 24 at Washington Mystics, July 13 vs Phoenix Mercury, July 22 at Seattle Storm, July 28 vs Toronto Tempo, July 30 at Toronto Tempo, Aug. 2 vs Indiana Fever, Aug. 8 vs. Las Vegas Aces, Aug. 30 at Atlanta Dream, Sept. 18 vs New York Liberty and Sept. 20 vs Connecticut Sun.

For the 12th consecutive year, Mayo Clinic, a global leader in serious and complex health care, is the presenting sponsor of the Minnesota Lynx season and holds the marquee position on the players' jerseys. As the Official Medical Provider for the Lynx, Mayo Clinic provides access to the Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine facility.

The Minnesota Lynx Nike Rebel jersey is now available for purchase at www.lynxteamstore.com, and will soon be available at the Lynx Team Store in Target Center.







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