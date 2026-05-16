Emma Čechová Out for the Season

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Emma Čechová, who sustained a right knee injury while playing against the Dallas Wings on May 14.

After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Čechová was evaluated by Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon Dr. Kyle Duchman, who confirmed a torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) in her right knee. Čechová will undergo surgery and subsequently miss the remainder of the 2026 season. Further updates on her progress will be provided when available.







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