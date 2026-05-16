Fever Fall Short Despite Clark's Heroics

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever suffered a two-point loss in overtime to the Washington Mystics on Friday night. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 32 points, including 17 points and a franchise setting five three-pointers in the fourth.

The Fever took a 28-21 lead over the Mystics in the first quarter thanks to six three-pointers from five different players. The Mystics overtook the Fever in the second quarter, outscoring them 20-9 to take a 41-37 lead at the halftime break.

Despite seven points from Kelsey Mitchell, Washington expanded its lead to 67-58 in the third. The Fever came roaring back in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 12-0 run over a 2:33 span, pushing the Mystics through the fourth quarter with Clark tying the game off a three-pointer with 2.3 seconds left in the game to force overtime.

The Fever brought the game within one-point with 5.3 seconds left in overtime thanks to a Lexie Hull three-pointer, but free throws from Sonia Citron gave the Mystics the eventual win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Caitlin Clark recorded her 471st career assist on a Sophie Cunningham three-pointer at 7:15 in the first quarter, passing Katie Douglas for the fifth-most assists in Fever franchise history. Clark finished the night with eight assists, now totaling 476 across her career.

Aliyah Boston scored nine points, passing Erica Wheeler for the sixth most points in Fever franchise history. Boston's 1,834 total points are 162 points behind Tiffany Mitchell in fifth place.

Clark's 17 points in the fourth rank second in Fever history for the most points by a single player in a quarter, tying Boston's performance against Phoenix on July 30, 2025.

Clark's five three pointers in the fourth quarter set a new team record for the most three pointers by a single player in a quarter.

Friday's 32-point performance from Clark marks her sixth career game with 30+ points, the sixth most in Fever franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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