Fever Shore up Defense against Storm, Earn First Home Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever secured their first home win of the season on Sunday as they downed the Seattle Storm, 89-78.

The victory required just 24 minutes of Caitlin Clark, who earned an extended breather after she logged 37 minutes in Indiana's overtime loss to the Washington Mystics on Friday.

The Fever were also without Aliyah Boston, who missed her first game as a pro on Sunday. Boston's streak of 127 consecutive games played for the Fever came to an end due to a lower leg injury she sustained in the matchup with the Mystics.

The Fever defense had struggled through Indiana's initial slate - both Dallas and Washington scored north of 100 points in Indiana's first two home games. With Boston sidelined, Indiana was without its defensive anchor in the post.

Myisha Hines-Allen slotted into the starting five for the Fever in lieu of Boston, while Monique Billings and Makayla Timpson saw increased minutes to fill the hole.

"Those are big shoes to fill," Caitlin Clark said of Boston. "So you've kind of got to fill it by committee. AB does so much for us, she conducts the offense, she conducts the defense, she's a heady player, and she rebounds the ball really well. So I thought they all did great."

The Fever dispelled any concern regarding their defense early in the game as they held Seattle to just 19 points in the first quarter. Indiana went on to limit the Storm to just 14 points in the third quarter, ultimately coming out with an 11-point victory.

"Our defense started off strong," Sophie Cunningham said. "When we have good defense, we have great offense, and so our mindset has got to be on the defensive end...We have to pick it up defensively...Offense will come, but we have to set a standard and a baseline on defense from top to bottom."

The Fever recorded six blocked shots and five steals in Sunday's matchup. Nine of Indiana's 13 active players finished the game with either a blocked shot or a steal. Seattle shot just 35 percent from the field, including 26 percent from 3-point range.

"I liked our defense at times," coach Stephanie White said. "At moments we did some really good things...It's just got to be more consistent...It's one percent better every day, putting one foot in front of the other, and collectively having five people on a string."

Indiana has room for improvement, but the Fever are finding rhythm four games into the new season. After shooting 57 percent in a red-hot first quarter, the Fever's 32 points in the frame marked a new season high.

Clark led the Fever in scoring with 21 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and two blocked shots in just under 24 minutes. Both Kelsey Mitchell and Cunningham notched 17 points, and Mitchell was a game-high plus-21.

The trio of Hines-Allen, Billings, and Timpson combined to score 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds while holding Seattle to just 30 points in the paint.

The win bumped the Fever record to 2-2 halfway through their current homestand. Indiana will host the Portland Fire and Golden State Valkyries this week before heading back out on the road to close out the month of May.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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