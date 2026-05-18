Storm Put up a Fight at Indiana

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







The Storm's opening frame was powered by Zia Cooke, who came off the bench to score eight of the team's 19 first quarter points in five minutes of playing time. Seattle put up a big second quarter, shooting 47.6% from the field (10-for-21) while converting five Indiana turnovers for eight points. The Storm came out of halftime and swatted a season-high three blocks in the third quarter. Seattle outscored Indiana 20-12 in the final quarter with nine of the team's 20 points coming off 10 Fever turnovers. The Storm used a 9-0 run to cut the Fever's lead to just 11 before Indiana took the 89-78 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

Seattle went 22-for-25 from the free throw line, setting a season-high 81.5% shooting from the line.

The Storm's 22 points off 20 Fever turnovers set a season-high for points off turnovers.

Seattle's eight blocked shots tie its season-high in a game.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with a season-high 19 points alongside two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block while shooting 50% (3-for-6) from beyond the arc.

Flau'jae Johnson finished with 14 points, six rebounds and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line. With four blocks in the game, she is now averaging 1.5 per game, which leads all guards and rookies in total blocks per game this season.

Zia Cooke finished with 13 points and led Seattle with four assists, connecting for an additional nine points. Cooke had a hot first quarter, going 66.7% (2-for-3) from the field and sinking three of her four free throw attempts in her first five minutes of playing time.

Jade Melbourne got her first start of the season and notched 12 points. She finished the game going 6-for-6 from the free throw line for the first time in her career, and her three assists connected for eight additional points.

FEVER HIGHLIGHTS

Caitlin Clark led the team in points (21), rebounds (7) and assists (10). Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham both added 17 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm returns to Climate Pledge Arena for a four-game homestand, beginning with a matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast locally on the CW Seattle and available to stream on Prime for users in Washington state.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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