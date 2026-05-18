Dream Falls Short in Home Opener

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







The Atlanta Dream's attempt to go 3-for-3 in comeback wins to start its season fell one shot short in an 85-84 loss to Las Vegas on Sunday at State Farm Arena.

The Dream rallied from a 19-point deficit against the defending WNBA champs to take a one-point lead with 36 seconds left on a layup by Jordin Canada.

But the Dream's final inbounds play didn't go off as planned, resulting in it losing its first game this season in its home-opener before a sold-out crowd of more than 17,000.

"We made a run in the fourth, had a chance to win it, and just came up a possession short," Dream Head Coach Karl Smesko said. "I think we have a lot of room for improvement, which is really exciting for what we're capable of doing, but obviously that doesn't make us feel any better in particular."

The Dream was led by Allisha Gray, who scored 25 points, Te-Hina Paopao, who scored a career-high 19 points, and rookie Madina Okot, who set career-bests in points (14) and rebounds (11). Angel Reese finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

"We should have to do a better job not getting down so much, because it hurt us tonight, and it didn't hurt us last game, but tonight it really did, because we lost by one point after being down 20-plus," Paopao said. "We're just going to come out firing and not as flat as we usually are, and we've got to come out better in the second half as well, because that's how they gain their lead. So, super proud of our fight tonight. Just hope that we did put all four quarters together."

The Aces' Chelsea Gray hit a 12-foot jump shot with 3.8 seconds left to reclaim a one-point lead. After burning the nets for most of the first three quarters, Gray's basket was just the Aces' fourth in the final period as Atlanta's defense, fueled by a raucous crowd that included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, roared with every stop.

The Dream called a timeout to set up its final play and attempted to do what it did previously against Minnesota and Dallas.

Reese couldn't inbound the ball on the first try. After a timeout reset, Paopao took the inbounds and passed to Allisha Gray, who was stripped of the ball by Chelsea Gray to end the game.

"There was just a little bit of confusion because they were playing different positions, and it kind of just short-circuited the play," Smesko said.

The fourth quarter started with Las Vegas' NaLyssa Smith hitting a short jumper to increase her team's lead to 14, 77-63.

The Dream's deficit grew to 17, 81-64, when Jewell Loyd hit two free throws with 7:57 left.

Atlanta went to work.

It started with a layup by Allisha Gray as part of her scoring the next four points to cut the Dream's gap to 81-70 with 5:21 left.

A free throw by Naz Hillmon, two baskets by Okot, and a layup by Hillmon pulled the Dream to 81-77 with 3:06 left.

Paopao buried a 3-pointer from the corner after an offensive rebound by Reese to pull the Dream within a basket, 81-80.

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, I'm down and ready,'" Paopao said as she waited for the pass. "And what I say is, 'corner threes get you paid,' and I made the corner three, so I was super hyped."

Las Vegas A'ja Wilson hit a layup to break Atlanta's pressure and give her team an 83-80 lead with 2:16 left.

Gray was fouled by Wilson and hit both free throws to cut Atlanta's gap to one again, 83-82, with 59.9 seconds remaining.

After a Las Vegas timeout, it predictably went to Wilson, but Canada stole the ball and hit a layup to give the Dream an 84-83 lead with 36 seconds remaining. Canada fouled Wilson with 22.6 seconds left. After Las Vegas called a timeout, Chelsea Gray drove into the lane but missed her short jumper. Jackie Young and Allisha Gray jumped on the rebound, resulting in a jump ball with 8.5 seconds left.

Young won the jumper. Chelsea Gray got the ball and hit a 12-foot jumper to put the Dream behind by one and set up the final unsuccessful play.

"Obviously, we don't want to live in a situation where we're having to battle back from 19 down, but I do like that we just keep playing, and we have a lot of belief that we can get back in these games," Smesko said. "If we just start executing a little better ... to be playing a championship level team and have the lead in the final minute, and on a day where we really didn't shoot that well ... we just competed and found a way to give us a chance at the very end."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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