Preview: Sky Conclude Four-Game West Trip with Tilt against Lynx

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky showed they are a resilient team, constantly fighting in the face of adversity in their first three games of the season. On Sunday, concluding a four-game road trip, they'll face another team that can comfortably say the same about themselves in the Minnesota Lynx.

Despite not having two-time MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier or ascending young talents Dorka Juhász or Emma Čechová due to injuries/unavailabilities, the Lynx are off to a 2-1 start to the season.

Five players are evenly splitting the scoring load for the first three games of the year. No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, Olivia Miles, is averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 assists and shooting 50.0% from the field in the early part of the season.

The Lynx retained both Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride in the offseason, with both players averaging around 15 points per game. They added two veteran forwards as well in Natasha Howard and Nia Coffey, both of whom are having a profound impact.

Howard is fresh off an electric performance against Dallas, going for 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and shooting 11 of 14 from the field. Coffey, a Northwestern alum, has been impactful on the defensive side of the ball, averaging 2.7 stocks.

Winning Sunday's game would put the Sky at 3-1 before entering a four-game home stand ahead of Commissioner's Cup play. While both teams are showing similar levels of resilience, their styles have been somewhat opposite early on. The Lynx offense ranks fourth in the league, compared to the Sky's 11-ranked offense. However, Chicago's defense continues to look stifling, allowing the second-fewest points in the league, while Minnesota's ranks in the middle of the pack. Winning Sunday's game may come down to Chicago's offense clicking together.

The first of three games against Minnesota this season tips off at 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 17. The game can be viewed on The U. After playing on May 17, the Lynx and Sky meet twice in Chicago during the Sky's home stand: on May 23 and May 29. Those will be the final matchups of the year between the two teams.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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