Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 84, Las Vegas Aces 85

Published on May 17, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Te-Hina Paopao, Naz Hillmon, and Angel Reese. The record with this starting five is currently 0-1.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. the Las Vegas Aces is now 18-28 overall and 11-12 at home.

The Dream's current 2026 record is 2-1 following a loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, May 17th.

Madina Okot earned her first career double-double, ending the day with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Allisha Gray had her third consecutive 20+ point game ending the day with 25 points.

Te-Hina Paopaohad a career-high with 19 points, including four three-pointers made.

Aaliyah Nye saw her first minutes with the Atlanta Dream.

Following her first assist of the day, Allisha Gray is now 5th in all-time assists for the Atlanta Dream with 377 total career assists.

Jordin Canada ended the day with 7 steals to tie her career high and place in the top 10 of Atlanta Dream single steals per game.

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS

Allisha Gray: 25 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist. Gray led the Dream in scoring following her 3rd consecutive 20+ point game.

Te-Hina Paopao: 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists. Paopao led the Dream in 3-point shooting with her four 3-points made.

Madina Okot: 14 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block. Okot led the Dream in rebounds ending the day with her first career double-double.

Jordin Canada: 11 points, 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 7 steals. Canada led the Dream in steals on the day and tied her career high.

Angel Reese: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2026

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